Chef set fire in common close then attacked man in Falkirk

The charges stated he set fire to items of rubbish in the stairwell of a common close, exposing occupants to risk of harm and injury.

He also admitted assaulting a man – punching and kicking him on the head and body to his injury and impairment – and threatening behaviour in Castings Drive, Falkirk, on July 29, 2020.

Breen appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Breen had been in prison – his address is listed as prisoner of Low Moss – since September 24 last year.

He had served the equivalent of a 432 day sentence in that time.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Breen, a chef, expected to go back down to Wales to live and work when he was released.

She added he had managed to stay clear of the courts for 12 years before committing these 2020 offences.

Addressing Breen, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have shown remorse and acceptance of your actions. You had three previous convictions – the last of which was 2008 – before these incidents.

"And your time in custody has allowed you to become free of alcohol use. However, a kick to the head is serious – as is wilful fire raising in a common close.”