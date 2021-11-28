Laurieston offender chucked canned food in homeless hostel

Lebzuch was removed from his mother’s address and placed in the Castings, where the offence then took place.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said Lebzuch did not have “the worst record in the world on the face of it”, but stated it was a “nasty incident” in a homeless unit.

Lebzuch behaved in threatening manner at a premises in Castings Avenue, Falkirk

It was stated Castings Court was not prepared to take Lebzuch, who has a problem with alcohol, back.

Sheriff Collins deferred sentence on Lebzuch for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment, releasing him on bail to 269 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston until January 6, 2022, with special conditions not to go near Castings hostel.

