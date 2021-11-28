Langlees shoplifter's theft spree is at an end

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told Christopher Roy (36) entered premises with the intend to steal whatever came to hand – including quantities of meat.

On one occasion he managed to make off with over £200 worth of alcohol from one shop.

Roy appeared from custody last Thursday having admitted a number of thefts, including meat from Tesco Express, Camelon Road, on August 26 last year and again on March 7 this year, goods from the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on March 18, July 20 and July 26, 2021 and beauty products from The Range, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, on February 9 this year.

He also admitted stealing items from B&M, Callendar Road, Falkirk, on March 22 this year and Lidl, Ronades Road, Bainsford on April 11, 2021 and being in possession of a lock knife in High Street, Falkirk on September 1, 2020.

The court heard the total value of the items heroin addict Roy, 117 Seathforth Road, Langlees, had stolen over the period amounted to over £700.

One of Roy’s few offences not involving theft happened in Falkirk town centre when police who were trying to track him down for other offences caught a lucky break.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson told the court: “Officers attended the High Street and traced the accused outside Bet Fred near the Howgate Shopping Centre.”He continued: “Police were looking for him in connection with other matters and were advised by CCTV operators he was within the area.

"They found the accused and took him to the police vehicle, finding a lock knife in his pocket.”

Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He has been addicted to heroin since he was 16. He has had difficulty with his benefits and has been using Valium an cocaine as substitute for heroin.”And he told the court: "He has a long history of offending.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC decided to revoke Roy’s drug treatment and testing order and sentenced him to 22 months in prison.

