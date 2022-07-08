Laurieston first offender (75) lost the plot with neighbours

James Henderson was aggressive and abusive towards the workers – singling out one of them and calling him an “English idiot” – before turning his attention towards his neighbours.

Henderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his home in Livingstone Drive, Laurieston on February 22.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused’s neighbour had approached a company to carry out some maintenance of her garden. On the date in question the people from the maintenance company had started working at the neighbour’s house.

Henderson saw red when the workers began cutting back his tree

"Shortly after starting work on a tree which had overhanging branches the accused appeared and started shouting at them to stop cutting his tree, saying the were on his property.

"They told him they were only dealing with overhanging branches. The accused then became increasingly abusive towards them and one of the workers started filming this with his mobile phone.

"The accused called one worker an ‘English idiot’ and began swearing at him, telling him to leave the trees alone. He then shouted and swore at his neighbour, telling her she was ‘going to get it’.”

When he was later interviewed be police Henderson said the worker had started it by calling him “Scotty” and telling him to “calm down Scotty” – Henderson then claimed the worker turned to his colleague and asked “Should I knock him out?”.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said there had been a “friction” between Henderson and the people who moved next door to him.

He added Henderson had undergone two cancer treatments at the time, meaning he was unable to cut the offending tree branches himself.

Mr Sandeman said: “He then heard the sounds of some mechanical device and saw the men in his garden cutting the branches off his tree.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Henderson’s advanced age and the fact he had never been in trouble with the law before.