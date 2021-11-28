Laurieston crack addict stole almost £3000 worth of goods

William Innes (32) found himself heading for prison just for the “sheer volume” of his offending, which saw him make off with almost £3000 worth of goods from various shops and stores.

He even showed up looking for money when his partner was at a friend’s house. At one stage he kicked his partner’s back door in when he was attempting to gain entry to her house to get her to give him some cash.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Innes had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Thirelstane, Boness on December 7 last year and at an address in Castlehill, Bo’ness on October 17, 2020.

Innes stole alcohol from Tesco, Links Road, Bo''ness

He also admitted a number of thefts, including two televisions from Lidl, Arnot Street, Falkirk on May 11, 2020, alcohol from Tesco, LInks Road, Bo’ness on January 7 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking into Mini Couture, South Street, Bo’ness and stealing children’s designer clothing on January 8, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for around a year – they both have children from other relationships, but have no children together and have never resided together.

"It was 6pm and the complainer was at the home of a friend when the accused turned up and started asking her for money. She wouldn’t give it to him and he was asked to leave the property.

"He said ‘do you think you’re smart parking your car round the back – I saw it on the way in’.”

On another occasion Innes showed up at the woman’s home.

"It was 9.30pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The complainer was within her home address alone in her bedroom when she heard banging on the back door downstairs. She remained within the bedroom, not looking outside, but the way in which the door being kicked was extremely aggressive.

"She then heard the accused shouting ‘you better get him out here – I’m going to stab him’ and ‘I’m coming in to get him’. The shouting and swearing lasted for 20 minutes or so.

"She went downstairs and saw the door had been almost kicked in and was not able to open properly.”

The court heard Innes had stolen £2875 worth of property during his theft spree.

It was stated Innes, who has Tourette’s syndrome, had been stealing to fund his “substantial” crack cocaine habit.

He had gone to see his partner on both occasions in an attempt to get money from her so he could purchase drugs.

Their relationship was said to be over.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “I’m satisfied there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence in this case because of the sheer volume of offending.”

He sentenced Innes, 8 Suilven Heights, Laurieston, to 80 weeks in prison back dated to September 22.

