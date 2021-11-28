Stenhousemuir man who kicked and punched partner fails to show in court

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said his client Denzel Bruce (27) had not given him any excuse for his non-appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Bruce, 50 Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, had previously pleaded guilty to the threatening behaviour and the assault he committed at an address in Braeview, Stenhousemuir on July 25.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC issued a warrant for his arrest.

