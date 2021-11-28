Stenhousemuir man who kicked and punched partner fails to show in court

An offender who punched and kicked his partner to the body then failed to turn up at court for sentence.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 3:37 pm

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said his client Denzel Bruce (27) had not given him any excuse for his non-appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Bruce, 50 Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, had previously pleaded guilty to the threatening behaviour and the assault he committed at an address in Braeview, Stenhousemuir on July 25.

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness man smeared vomit over police van in behaviour branded 'utterly disgusti...
Bruce assaulted the woman at an address in Braeview, Stenhousemuir

Sheriff Simon Collins QC issued a warrant for his arrest.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V