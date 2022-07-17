Last chance for drunken Polmont offender to stay out of prison

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Whyte (58) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at his partner – at an address in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on June 25 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his partner on May 31, 2021.

The court heard Whyte’s community payback order review report had been a “mixed bag” and he had received a warning on July 1 after a mix up with times. There have also been some doubts whether he is addressing his alcohol problems.

Whyte appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

However, it was stated he was now nine months into the order and there had been no further offending.

Sheriff Craig Harris said Whyte turning up at appointments while he was intoxicated showed a disdain for the order and those who were trying to help him.

He added: “I will give you one more chance. While I appreciate alcohol addiction can be a deep seated problem and difficult, at some point you have to take responsibility.

"You were drinking alcohol prior to the meeting and that is utterly intolerable. If you are not interested in an alternative to a custodial sentence then the only way to stop you drinking is to put you in prison.”