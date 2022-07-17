Flat tyre drink driver caught by Falkirk police

Iain Slater (44) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving at Junction 4 of the M9 north bound near Falkirk on March 27.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 2.40am and police were in a marked vehicle carrying out a search in relation to another matter when they saw a motor vehicle on the hard shoulder.

"The officer saw the accused staggering onto the roadside and he noted a strong smell of alcohol. The accused clearly stated he had been driving until he notice his front tyre was flat and then pulled onto the hard shoulder.”

Police found Slater after he pulled onto the hard shoulder with a flat tyre

The court heard Slater, who works in the construction industry as a scaffolding supervisor, had split up with his wife and was suffering from stress.

It was stated he felt the “need to reach out to his parents” who lived in Grangemouth and made the “bad decision” to drive to see them.

The reason he stopped was because his car clipped a kerb and his tyre deflated.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “It’s a narrow decision on whether to call for reports here or deal with it with a significant financial penalty. You were on bail for a similar offence.

“It’s been a period of your life which has been chaotic at the start of the year.”