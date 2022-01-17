Larbert offender mounts campaign of abuse against ex

Stephen Cram (38), 42 Armour Mews, Larbert appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his former partner at an address in Finlayson Place, Larbert between September 14 and October 10 last year.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness and the accused had been in a relationship since 2002 and were married in 2012. They have two children together.

Cram’s former partner was at home alone after taking her children to school.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cram engaged in abusive behaviour towards he ex partner at an address in Finlayson Place, Larbert

Mr Iles said: "Her doorbell rang and she saw the accused standing on the doorstep crying. She immediately phoned her father due to her not wanting to be alone with the accused.

"When her father arrived the accused was still on the doorstep, trying to speak to his partner through the letterbox. Her father told him to leave and the accused declined to do so and continued to try to speak to her through the letterbox.

"He was standing there, telling her he loved her and wanted her back. He said he wanted to speak to her regarding the children. After 30 minutes he left the property.”

On another occasion Cram’s former partner was in her bedroom when she heard the front door open.

"She then heard someone storm up the stairs and the accused grabbed her to the back of the neck,” said Mr Iles. “She broke free and left the address, running to a neighbours property where she called her father and there after the police.

"The accused left the address in his car.”

On further occasions Cram left text messages for his former partner stating “Don’t hold this against me – I only want to talk to you” and “I just don’t want this to be messy for the kids’ sake – that’s all I care about”.

He also said she was in for a “bumpy ride” and was not to sell the house.

"He further stated he would buy the house and would get full custody of the children and told the witness her father should get his chequebook out,” said Mr Iles.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “This is the break up of a long term relationship which had a significant impact on him. He has two children and they mean the world to him.

"He didn’t think he would find himself in prison, but he has been in custody for six weeks. He tells me it’s been the worst experience of his life and he now knows the relationship is completely at an end.

"He knows he was in the wrong.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was “appalled” by Cram’s behaviour and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner or enter Finlayson Place, Larbert for two years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.