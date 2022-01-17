Falkirk offender caught with £730 of camping trip cocaine
John Buist (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine at an address in Alexander Avenue, in the Bog area of Falkirk on June 1, 2020.
The court heard Buist would not be able to carry out unpaid work in the community as he had suffered two strokes and a brain hemorrhage since he had committed the offence.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “His wife has had to give up her work to look after him. He didn’t think he would get through it and certainly won’t be fit for any work.”
Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said the value of the cocaine Buist was caught with was £730.
It was stated Buist, 31 Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, and his friends were going on a camping trip and the drugs had been purchased to use over the weekend.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until February 24 for reports to be carried out.