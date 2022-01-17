Falkirk offender caught with £730 of camping trip cocaine

The court heard Buist would not be able to carry out unpaid work in the community as he had suffered two strokes and a brain hemorrhage since he had committed the offence.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “His wife has had to give up her work to look after him. He didn’t think he would get through it and certainly won’t be fit for any work.”

Buist was caught with the cocaine at an address in Alexander Avenue, Falkirk

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said the value of the cocaine Buist was caught with was £730.

It was stated Buist, 31 Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, and his friends were going on a camping trip and the drugs had been purchased to use over the weekend.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until February 24 for reports to be carried out.

