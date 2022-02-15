Larbert offender collared by police dog Chase

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Ferguson (30) had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to contact his partner in Broomage Crescent and Charlotte Hill Court, Larbert on January 28.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The non-harassment order was granted for the accused not to contact the individual. On January 27 she was reported as a missing person.

"Police attended at the accused’s address to make inquiries into her whereabouts. The accused’s father indicated she had been present but was not there now. A search was undertaken to find her.

Police dog Chase helped to track Ferguson down when he ran away from officers

"At around 8am both the accused and the missing woman were seen walking together. Both of them ran away from police and officers managed to catch up with the woman.”

Mr Moncrieff added police dog Chase was involved in the pursuit of Ferguson after he made off.

He was traced and charged with breaching his non-harassment order.

The court heard Ferguson, 18 Charlotte Hill Court, Larbert, and the woman in question had been in a relationship for almost a decade.

It was stated whenever he is released from custody she seeks him out, no matter where she is in the country – she has travelled from Dundee and Edinburgh in the past to come and see him.

On the day in question she had turned up in Larbert to give Ferguson her dog because she could not cope with looking after the animal anymore.

Ferguson’s non-harassment order is due to expire on April 29 and was put in place against the wishes of the women it seeks to protect from him.

The court heard both the woman and Ferguson have learning difficulties and each is the other’s only friend.

Ferguson’s father has told his son he can only stay with him in Larbert if the relationship with the woman comes to an end.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Ferguson’s “appalling” record and the face he never actually adheres to court orders.

He said: "In these days of limited resources for social work should I really give you another chance with a community order? I’m just not persuaded anything I do related to you will be adhered to.”

He revoked Ferguson’s community payback order and sentenced him to 140 days in prison.

