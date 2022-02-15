Drunken son left his dad battered and bleeding after Denny encounter

Calum Hardie’s father was left bloody and bruised following the violent encounter with his son.

Scared by what Hardie (26) would do, both his parents left the house to get to safety and called in police.

His actions were branded as “reprehensible” and he was told he would be heading for prison if he did anything like this again.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting his 53-year-old father at an address in Demoreham Avenue, Denny, on December 28 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 10.50pm and the accused had walked home. His father was refusing to let him in due to his state of intoxication. He then lunged at his father, pushing him with both hands, which caused him to fall backwards.

"His father fell over and the accused began punching him to the face and body. His father tried to restrain him and they both ended up in the living room during the course of the struggle.

"The accused then pushed his father in the television before picking up a candle and throwing it at his father, causing an injury to his forehead.”

Hardie then went upstairs and both his parents had left the house – due to being frightened by Hardie’s actions – and called the police.

The court heard the father had a burst lip and severe swelling to the right hand side of his forehead as a result of the attack.

It was stated this was Hardie’s third conviction for assault.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I regard your behaviour as reprehensible. You are coming quite close to a custodial sentence. This is your third assault conviction, if there is a fourth you may find that everything goes out the window – your job and your freedom.”

He fined Hardie, 1-29 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, £690 to be paid in full within a period of two months.

