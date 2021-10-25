Larbert knife carrier stayed out of trouble for a year

Konnor Begg (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in Gerald Terrace, Stenhousemuir, on April 16 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:32 pm
The court heard Begg’s sentence had been deferred last year for 12 months for him to be of good behaviour in that time.

When procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin confirmed he had been of good behaviour during the period, Sheriff Derek Livingston simply admonished Begg, Flat 3, 1 Paton Drive Larbert.

Begg was found in possession of a knife in Gerald Terrace, Stenhousemuir

