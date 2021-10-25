Falkirk Sheriff Court no show's 'broken back' claim
William Marshall (37) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – kicking and breaking a window - in Falkirk Sheriff Court on July 13 last year.
The court heard Marshall, Springkerse House, Springkerse Road, Stirling, was not present because he had reportedly fallen from a roof and broke his back. It was stated he would be “out of action” for months.
Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until November 11 for medical vouching and a prognosis for Marshall.