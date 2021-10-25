Falkirk Sheriff Court no show's 'broken back' claim

The court heard Marshall, Springkerse House, Springkerse Road, Stirling, was not present because he had reportedly fallen from a roof and broke his back. It was stated he would be “out of action” for months.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until November 11 for medical vouching and a prognosis for Marshall.

Marshall smashed a window at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.