Falkirk Sheriff Court no show's 'broken back' claim

William Marshall (37) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – kicking and breaking a window - in Falkirk Sheriff Court on July 13 last year.

Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:20 pm

The court heard Marshall, Springkerse House, Springkerse Road, Stirling, was not present because he had reportedly fallen from a roof and broke his back. It was stated he would be “out of action” for months.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until November 11 for medical vouching and a prognosis for Marshall.

Marshall smashed a window at Falkirk Sheriff Court

