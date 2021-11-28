Falkirk man attacked partner 'taking her to the ground'

Thomas McDougall (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having being found guilty of assaulting his partner – striking her to the body and taking her to the ground – at an address in Ashley Terrace, Alloa on June 6 last year. He also breached bail by contacting her at his 138 Wallace Street, Falkirk home on April 2 this year.

The court heart McDougall and his partner had since reconciled and were expecting their first child.

McDougall breached his bail by contacting his partner at an address in Wallace Street, Falkirk

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said McDougall had stayed out of trouble in the the six months since the trial.

He deferred sentence for a further six months to May 26, 2022, for McDougall’s good behaviour and a supplementary criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Collins said: “Then we will consider admonishing him if there are no further offences.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.