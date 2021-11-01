Langlees offender threatened to infect person with HIV and Hepatitis

She also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Asda, Falkirk, on September 2, 2019 and Falkirk Police Station on September 3, 2019.

The court heard Duffy, Flat 7/6, 150 Charles Street, Royston, Glasgow, had breached the structured deferred sentence she had received for her offences.

Duffy threatened to infect someone with HIV and Hepatitis at the Howgate Shopping Centre

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “There are some good things and some not so good things in this report, which has been written without the social worker being able to speak to you.

"The social work department need to talk to you – that’s the way the court will get the full story.”

He adjourned the case until December 6 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.