Langlees offender bit police officer

She also admitted behaving in a threatening manner and resisting police officers on the same date and breaching her bail by contacting a man she was not supposed to at an address in Seaforth Road, Langlees on March 9, 2021.

The court heard Whitton had been made subject to a compulsory treatment order for the next 12 months and had been brought to the court by hospital staff. She was going to make her way back to the hospital following her court appearance.

Whitton bit a police officer on the arm while she was resisting arrest

It was stated she will be staying at the hospital for “a while”.

Sheriff Craig Harris continued the case for three months to June 30 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report.

