Langlees offender bit police officer

Caroline Whitton (45) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault – biting the officer on the arm and repeatedly striking him on the body – she committed at her 23 Torridon Avenue, Langlees home on March 8 last year.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening manner and resisting police officers on the same date and breaching her bail by contacting a man she was not supposed to at an address in Seaforth Road, Langlees on March 9, 2021.

The court heard Whitton had been made subject to a compulsory treatment order for the next 12 months and had been brought to the court by hospital staff. She was going to make her way back to the hospital following her court appearance.

It was stated she will be staying at the hospital for “a while”.

Sheriff Craig Harris continued the case for three months to June 30 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report.

