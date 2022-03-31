Man (24) arrested and charged with Falkirk area house breaking and car thefts
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a series of house breaking incidents and the theft of three vehicles.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:56 pm
The three thefts are all believed to be linked.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incidents took place in the Stirling, Larbert and Dunipace areas on Sunday, February 27 and Monday, February 28. Two of the three vehicles have been recovered and returned to the owners.”
It was stated the 24-year-old was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.