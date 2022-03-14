Langlees offender attacked three police officers

Christine Jamieson (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers – two female officers and one male – in Lomond Drive, Langlees on September 17 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 14th March 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 10:28 am

She also admitted causing annoyance by repeatedly calling 999 at an address in Dunkeld Place, Langlees on September 16, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Camelon teen punched her brother's girlfriend

Sheriff Derek Lvingston made no further order on Jamieson, 12 Dunkeld Place, Langlees, and allowed her structured deferred sentence to continue to April 21, calling for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jamieson attacked police officers

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V