Langlees offender attacked three police officers
Christine Jamieson (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers – two female officers and one male – in Lomond Drive, Langlees on September 17 last year.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 10:28 am
Updated
She also admitted causing annoyance by repeatedly calling 999 at an address in Dunkeld Place, Langlees on September 16, 2021.
Sheriff Derek Lvingston made no further order on Jamieson, 12 Dunkeld Place, Langlees, and allowed her structured deferred sentence to continue to April 21, calling for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.