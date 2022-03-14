Langlees offender attacked three police officers

She also admitted causing annoyance by repeatedly calling 999 at an address in Dunkeld Place, Langlees on September 16, 2021.

Sheriff Derek Lvingston made no further order on Jamieson, 12 Dunkeld Place, Langlees, and allowed her structured deferred sentence to continue to April 21, calling for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Jamieson attacked police officers

