Camelon teen punched her brother's girlfriend

Janey Cassidy (19) and her brother had been outdoors drinking with friends when a row escalated into violence.

Cassidy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a female – repeatedly punching her head to her injury – in Tamourhill Park, Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill on July 23 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The victim was the partner of the accused’s brother. She was consuming alcohol with the accused and her brother at 9.30pm.

Cassidy ran off when police arrived on the scene

"The complainer and the accused’s brother then got into an argument and the accused punched the complainer to her head. Other witnesses who were presented contacted police.

"The accused and her brother then made off when they heard the sirens but were traced by officers a short distance away. The complainer sustained bruising and swelling to her forehead and no medical attention was required."

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said the evening started off with parties consuming alcohol in Cassidy’s home before moving outdoors.

He added: “She cannot remember the details but there was an argument between her brother and the complainer – who is still together with him.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You cannot behave in this way, but I take into account you are a first offender.”

He fined Cassidy, 41 Sunnyside Street, Camelon, £270 to be paid at a rate of £10 per week.

