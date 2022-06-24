Langlees lout took the huff in Halfords

Lee Duncan (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Halfords, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on July 4 last year.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.20am when the accused arrived in Halfords. He began shouting to retail workers ‘I want to be served now speccy’.

“The accused was asked to leave and refused, continuing to shout and swear.”

The court heard Duncan was at the store to collect a bicycle.

Sheriff Simon Collins commented how everyone should work in a shop for at least a week to see the kind of abuse they have to put up with at the hands of people like Duncan.