Falkirk shoplifter was 'put to use' by others

Diane Graham, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, including stealing a quantity of alcohol from Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on April 1, 2020.
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “She suffers from autism – that was what was behind the request for a psychological report. She is someone who is easily led and cannot help but tell the truth when you ask her a question, usually to her own detriment.
"When she was put to use by other people she would usually carry out whatever their directions were. She has become used to being put to work.”
Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Graham, 42 Hawley Road, Falkirk, until September 22 for her to be of good behaviour and continue to engage with the Community Alcohol and Drug Service (CADS).