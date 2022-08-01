Langlees ADHD stalker gets busy with unpaid work

Callum McGibbon (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner fear and alarm at an address in Church Place, Falkirk, between February 21 and March 5.

The charge stated McGibbon repeatedly contacted her friends and family, attended at her address uninvited and threatened to harm himself if she did not resume contact with him.

Sheriff Derek Livingston stated McGibbon had a “fair degree of insight into this situation”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGibbon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He added: “It’s a relatively short period of time this stalking too place.”

The court heard McGibbon “did not take the end of the relationship well”.

Sheriff Livingston placed McGibbon, 55 Foundry Street, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 1235 hours of unpaid worth within 12 months.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot enter Church Place, Falkirk or have any contact with his ex partner for three years.

There was an issue over McGibbon stating he had ADHD and not being able to carry out unpaid work.

Sheriff Livingston said: “I think with ADHD he can still do unpaid work.”