Drunken dad-of-four threatened to 'smash' officers at Falkirk Police Station

Scott Bell (33), who was said to have been “drinking too much” at the time, told officers “I will smash you about the place” and warned them “wait until I get you on your own”.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour offences, including shouting and swearing at police officers at an address in Barnego Road, Dunipace, on May 25 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: "Police officers were carrying out a social work inquiry at the address. The accused was intoxicated and was shouting at them ‘what’s up?’ and ‘why is social work here?’.

Bell threatened officers while he was at Falkirk Police Station

"He was aggressive, waving his arms around and pointing at officers. He was asked to calm down but failed to do so.”

On another occasion Bell took his frustrations out on police officers while he was actually in the police station.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “At Falkirk Police Station he told officers ‘I will smash you about the place’ and ‘wait until I get you on your own’.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was drinking too much and he is not drinking at all now. His family circumstances have calmed down – his partner is here today and very supportive of him.”