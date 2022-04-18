Knife man caught near Grangemouth primary school
An offender was caught carrying a blade in a street next to a local primary school.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 18th April 2022, 8:10 am
Updated
Monday, 18th April 2022, 8:11 am
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alistair Chalmers (31) had pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place in Kenilworth Street, Grangemouth – near Beancross Primary School – on December 5 last year.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Chalmers, 81 Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth was struggling with his mental health at the time of the offence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Chalmers on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.