Joint puffing joiner loses licence at Falkirk court for drug driving

A motorist who admitted to the police officers who pulled him over he had been smoking cannabis the night before has now lost his driving licence for 12 months.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:41 pm

Matthew Donald (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Donald, 115 Roystonhill, Glasgow, was caught on the M80 near Haggs on May 19 last year and gave a reading of 4.2 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, when the legal limit is two microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 3.45pm and police were on mobile patrol when they had cause to stop a grey Citroen van, Upon approaching the vehicle, they detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from within.

Donald tested positive for cannabis

“The accused freely admitted being a cannabis user and stated he had last smoked cannabis the previous evening. He agreed to be tested and gave a positive reading.”

It was stated there was no suggestion Donald’s driving was “all over the place” at the time.

Representing himself because he could not afford a lawyer and did not qualify for legal aid, first offender Donald said: “I did smoke cannabis for 30 years, had a short break and then started using it again in November 2020.

"I don’t use it any more.”

The self-employed joiner, who volunteers for a youth club, told the court he was starting a new job where he was not required to drive.

Sheriff Craig Harris banned Donald from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £400 fine at a rate of £100 per month.