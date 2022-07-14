Victim support charity calls for volunteers in Forth Valley

People who volunteer for VSS help those who have experienced crime to navigate the criminal justice system as well as providing emotional and practical support. Volunteers play a key role in making sure the voices of victims are heard.

The charity will be launching a recruitment drive at the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, July 20 and invites anyone who may be interested in volunteering to come along and speak to staff and current volunteers.

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, VSS is providing more support sessions than ever. As demand continues to grow, so does the number of volunteers we need in order to keep providing a vital service. Volunteers make a significant difference to those who come to VSS for help, providing dedicated and often long-term support.

Victim Support is looking for more volunteers

Jane Watt, Locality Manager for Central Scotland and Fife said: “Volunteering at Victim Support Scotland within Forth Valley is a unique opportunity. We depend on our volunteers to support people affected by crime when they most need it, empowering them to move forward with their lives.

“As well as helping others, volunteers gain benefits such as learning new support skills, gaining experience of working within the criminal justice sector, and accessing a wide range of training opportunities.

“If you are looking for a challenging yet rewarding experience with valuable training and development opportunities, I would urge you to consider joining us as a volunteer.”

Christie, who is law graduate and existing Victim Support Scotland volunteer, added: “Through my role at Victim Support Scotland, I’ve learnt to be more empathetic and how to deal with unpredictability, managing highly charged emotional scenarios and helping to ground people who are anxious and distressed by crime.

"I’m also more confident now. All these skills are transferrable to other areas of life and work and are invaluable.”