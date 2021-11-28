Jewellery stolen in Linlithgow break-in
Housebreakers forced their way into a property and made off with the owner’s jewellery.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:25 am
The incident happened at a house in Friars Way, Linlithgow at some point between 5pm on Tuesday, November 23 and noon on Wednesday, November 24.
Detective Constable Sam Plastow said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses or potential private CCTV footage, which may assist us in identifying anyone involved.
“The items stolen have significant sentimental value.”
If you can help call 101, quoting incident 1331 of November 24.