Jewellery stolen in Linlithgow break-in

The incident happened at a house in Friars Way, Linlithgow at some point between 5pm on Tuesday, November 23 and noon on Wednesday, November 24.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses or potential private CCTV footage, which may assist us in identifying anyone involved.

Police are investigating a housebreaking in Linlithgow

“The items stolen have significant sentimental value.”

If you can help call 101, quoting incident 1331 of November 24.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.