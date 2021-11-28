Falkirk takeaway turning into flats and shops

Local authority planners have given the green light for a shop and several residential properties to be created at a former takeaway.

By James Trimble
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 9:48 am
Updated Sunday, 28th November 2021, 9:48 am

MGR Industrial Services Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council back in December last year to created a mixed use development at the premises in 69 to 71 Grahams Road, Falkirk – formerly the Aladdin Hot 4 You takeaway – which would include a commercial space, five flats and two maisonettes.

Planners granted permission under delegated powers on November 26 for the proposal to go ahead.

The premises at 69 to 71 Grahams Road will be turned into a shop and flats

