Falkirk takeaway turning into flats and shops

MGR Industrial Services Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council back in December last year to created a mixed use development at the premises in 69 to 71 Grahams Road, Falkirk – formerly the Aladdin Hot 4 You takeaway – which would include a commercial space, five flats and two maisonettes.

Planners granted permission under delegated powers on November 26 for the proposal to go ahead.

The premises at 69 to 71 Grahams Road will be turned into a shop and flats

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.