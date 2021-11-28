Falkirk takeaway turning into flats and shops
Local authority planners have given the green light for a shop and several residential properties to be created at a former takeaway.
MGR Industrial Services Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council back in December last year to created a mixed use development at the premises in 69 to 71 Grahams Road, Falkirk – formerly the Aladdin Hot 4 You takeaway – which would include a commercial space, five flats and two maisonettes.
Planners granted permission under delegated powers on November 26 for the proposal to go ahead.