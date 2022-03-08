Inmate caught with 'sharpened toothbrush' weapon at Polmont YOI

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused was fighting in the recreation area of Polmont YOI and staff have raised the alarm. Both parties were separated and returned to their cells.”

Then Bell produced a sharpened toothbrush to guards and it was removed.

The court heard the other inmate required no medical attention following the incident and he was not willing to make a complainer against Bell.

It was stated Bell had gone through a lot of “peaks and troughs” in his life and had been going through a significant period of depression since his release from the YOI.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bell, 108 Franklin Street, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

