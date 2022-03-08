Inmate caught with 'sharpened toothbrush' weapon at Polmont YOI
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Bell (19) had pleaded guilty to possessing the sharpened toothbrush at Polmont Young Offender’s Institution on March 10 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The accused was fighting in the recreation area of Polmont YOI and staff have raised the alarm. Both parties were separated and returned to their cells.”
Then Bell produced a sharpened toothbrush to guards and it was removed.
The court heard the other inmate required no medical attention following the incident and he was not willing to make a complainer against Bell.
It was stated Bell had gone through a lot of “peaks and troughs” in his life and had been going through a significant period of depression since his release from the YOI.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bell, 108 Franklin Street, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.