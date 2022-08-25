Bainsford offender battered man with plank of wood
An offender pulled a plank of wood from a fence and then she proceeded to use it to pummel a man who was lying on the ground.
Stephanie Murray (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted assaulting a man – hitting him with a plank of wood – in Tay Street, Grangemouth on August 22, 2020.
She also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer was in his home address at 9.15pm – in the front garden tidying away children’s toys when he was approached by the accused.
"There was an argument and the complainer fell to the ground. While he was on the ground the accused began to strike him with a plank of wood she had pulled from a nearby fence.
Police were contacted and officers noted the complainer had cuts to his face and neck, as well as redness to his back. He did not require medical attention.”
Murray later told police officers it had been self-defence and she had been protecting her partner.
The court heard Murray and her partner had reacted to something the complainer had posted on social media. When they saw him in his garden they “took the opportunity to pull him up” about the comment he had made on social media.
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted the fact an offensive weapon was used during the assault and placed Murray, 30 River Street, Bainsford, on a community payback order with the condition she complete 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months.