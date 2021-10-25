Graham Bell (34) and his partner had been ordering four drinks at a time from room service before a disturbance happened and she fled to another guest’s room.

When she told Bell where she was, he forced his way into the room – causing damage to the door.

Bell did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted damaging property – forcing open a locked door by means unknown – at the Inchyra Grange Hotel, Grange Road, Polmont on December 13 last year, but the case was heard in his absence.

Bell caused £450 of damage at the Inchyra Grange Hotel

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “The accused and the complainer were spending time the night in the hotel for a pre-booked night away. There was a disturbance and fellow guests at the hotel heard it.

"As such the complainer ended up going into the hotel room of another guest. She advised the accused she was in the room and he forced the door open. He damaged the lock by forcing it open.”

The court heard the cost of damage to the door was £450 and Bell’s last conviction – a road traffic offence – happened in 2010.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “By the time police arrived they were both back in bed together having made up. He asked the hotel if he could pay for the damage.

"He was extremely intoxicated – they were ordering four drinks at a time from room service – they were having a very nice time.”

Mr Hutchison explained Bell’s absence from court – normally living in Torrance Wynd, East Kilbride, he was currently on holiday with the same woman he stayed with at the Inchyra Grange Hotel.

He added: “His girlfriend had booked a surprise holiday for his birthday so he is in Tenerife. She did not know he would be in court and she booked the holiday some time ago.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston quipped: “We can only hope the hotel in Tenerife escapes unscathed.”

Bell, who owns his own business, was ordered to pay £450 compensation to the Inchyra Grange Hotel within two months.

