Hunt is on for driver of Denny's 'fake police car'

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Sunday, June 20 on the A872 Stirling to Denny Road and on Nethermains Road, Denny.

A Land Rover Discover, which was decked out in visibility markings and had flashing lights, was reported to be driving dangerously and trying to pull other vehicles over.

Police are looking for a Land Rover Discovery driver who was acting suspiciously in Denny

PC Neal Mealey, from Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw this vehicle in or around the particular areas mentioned.

“Additionally, if you believe this vehicle attempted to stop you or other road users by means of flashing lights, then we would also encourage you to contact us.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call 101 quoting incident number 2829 of June 20.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.