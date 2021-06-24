Larbert police raid local cannabis cultivation

Police executed a drugs warrant in the Larbert area earlier today to seize some cannabis plants and arrest the person who grew them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following community concerns a house in Hillview Road, Larbert was visited this morning by community officers with a drugs warrant. The householder will now be charged with offences under the misuse of drugs act 1971.”

Police released a photograph of two cannabis plants and heating equipment which they removed from the premises.

Police safely store the cannabis cultivation and growing equipment in their van after this morning's raid

