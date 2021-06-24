Larbert police raid local cannabis cultivation
Police executed a drugs warrant in the Larbert area earlier today to seize some cannabis plants and arrest the person who grew them.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 2:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 2:27 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following community concerns a house in Hillview Road, Larbert was visited this morning by community officers with a drugs warrant. The householder will now be charged with offences under the misuse of drugs act 1971.”
Police released a photograph of two cannabis plants and heating equipment which they removed from the premises.