Larbert police raid local cannabis cultivation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following community concerns a house in Hillview Road, Larbert was visited this morning by community officers with a drugs warrant. The householder will now be charged with offences under the misuse of drugs act 1971.”

Police released a photograph of two cannabis plants and heating equipment which they removed from the premises.

Police safely store the cannabis cultivation and growing equipment in their van after this morning's raid

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.