"Home alone" Larbert teen's morning of drink driving madness

The teenager (17), who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and drink driving in McIntyre Avenue, Larbert on July 31.

He gave a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 46 microgrammes.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.55am when police arrived at the location and noticed a SEAT Leon being driven in an erratic manner. They signalled the vehicle to stop and activated the blue lights.

"The vehicle increased its speed and drove off but not before the officers noted the driver's appearance.”

Police gave chase as the teenager drove at excessive speed and his vehicle “almost lifted off the ground” as it careened over speed bumps. The vehicle entered a roundabout without slowing down and it was noted there was a passenger in the car.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, “half on the pavement and half on the road”, and both occupants ran off down a lane out of sight.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Police officers saw a male walking towards them when the attended at the address of the car’s registered keeper. They recognised him as the driver of the car.

"He stated his friend had asked him for a lift and this was the reason for him driving.”

The court heard the teenager was “home alone” at the time and there was an “element of pressure” from others involved in the offence, although he did acknowledge it was his fault.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted the Larbert teen’s young age but also how serious the offence was.

