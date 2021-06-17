Heart attack scare led Grangemouth banned driver to get behind the wheel

Robert Johnson (35), 59 Portal Road, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having admitted driving while disqualified on Beancross Road, Grangemouth, on October 21 last year.

Representing himself, Johnson stated he had just been taking his partner back from the hospital when police stopped him.

At a previous appearance Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The report does say the accused’s partner was suffering from chest pain, but there is no mention of a hospital band being observed by officers. There is no evidence of that at all.”

Johnson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court today to answer for his road traffic offence

At that time Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case for two weeks to give Johnson a chance to produce some medical evidence that would back up his story.

Today Johnson was able to provide a medical release form to prove he and his partner had been at the hospital on the day in question.

Sheriff Livingston said: “It certainly does appear you partner went into hospital and it does mention chest pains.”

Johnson stated it turned out his partner had been having a really bad panic attack, but he did not know that at the time and took the decision to drive her to the hospital in her car.

It was stated Johnson was on a six year driving band which he received down in England.

Sheriff Livingston disqualified him for four months, which will run alongside his existing ban, and fined him £210 to be paid back at £100 per month.

