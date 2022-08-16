Harley Smith tragedy: Consequences of dangerous driving 'cannot be overstated' says law officer

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Green, Scotland's Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, was speaking after a Falkirk shopkeeper was jailed for five years after admitting causing the death of 16-year-old cyclist Harley Smith by dangerous driving.

Harley was knocked down and killed by Sami Ula Jabber, 29, of Jarvie Place, Redding, on November 6, 2020.

A court heard shopkeeper Jabber was driving his Mercedes E400 at around 80mph before he hit Harley, a fifth year pupil at St Mungo’s High School.

Tributes to teen Harley Smith at the scene where he died in Laurieston in November 2020

The teenager was from Grangemouth and had been visiting friends.

Eye-witness accounts and CCTV footage from the night provided evidence of Jabbar driving through streets in Laurieston at speeds well in excess of the 30mph limit, despite dark and foggy weather conditions at the time.

One witness who saw the car shortly before the collision remarked to her husband that the driver was “going to kill someone”.

Heartbroken friends gathered at the floral tributes to teenager Harley Smith,16, at Laurieston Parish Church in the days after his tragic death

On Polmont Road, Falkirk, just before 9pm, Jabbar’s vehicle struck Harley who was on his bicycle. The teenager, from Grangemouth, died at the scene.

Returning to court for sentencing today, Jabbar was jailed for five years and disqualified from driving for 12 years six months.

Procurator Fiscal David Green said: “The reckless and dangerous driving of Sami Ula Jabbar has had the most devastating effect on many lives.

“It robbed young Harley Smith of his promising future and left his loving family bereft. Our thoughts are with them as they try to cope with their terrible loss.

“The consequences of dangerous driving cannot be overstated, as this case demonstrates so tragically.

“Our Road Traffic Investigation Unit is committed to prosecuting these crimes at the highest level.”

Forth Valley road policing officer Euan Steel said: “This was a tragic and avoidable crash that caused the death of a teenager on his way home. It has had a devastating impact on Harley’s family and friends and our thoughts are very much with them.