Harley Smith tragedy: Consequences of dangerous driving 'cannot be overstated' says law officer
A top law officer has said the consequences of dangerous driving “cannot be overstated”.
David Green, Scotland's Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, was speaking after a Falkirk shopkeeper was jailed for five years after admitting causing the death of 16-year-old cyclist Harley Smith by dangerous driving.
Harley was knocked down and killed by Sami Ula Jabber, 29, of Jarvie Place, Redding, on November 6, 2020.
A court heard shopkeeper Jabber was driving his Mercedes E400 at around 80mph before he hit Harley, a fifth year pupil at St Mungo’s High School.
The teenager was from Grangemouth and had been visiting friends.
Eye-witness accounts and CCTV footage from the night provided evidence of Jabbar driving through streets in Laurieston at speeds well in excess of the 30mph limit, despite dark and foggy weather conditions at the time.
One witness who saw the car shortly before the collision remarked to her husband that the driver was “going to kill someone”.
Read More
On Polmont Road, Falkirk, just before 9pm, Jabbar’s vehicle struck Harley who was on his bicycle. The teenager, from Grangemouth, died at the scene.
Returning to court for sentencing today, Jabbar was jailed for five years and disqualified from driving for 12 years six months.
Procurator Fiscal David Green said: “The reckless and dangerous driving of Sami Ula Jabbar has had the most devastating effect on many lives.
“It robbed young Harley Smith of his promising future and left his loving family bereft. Our thoughts are with them as they try to cope with their terrible loss.
“The consequences of dangerous driving cannot be overstated, as this case demonstrates so tragically.
“Our Road Traffic Investigation Unit is committed to prosecuting these crimes at the highest level.”
Forth Valley road policing officer Euan Steel said: “This was a tragic and avoidable crash that caused the death of a teenager on his way home. It has had a devastating impact on Harley’s family and friends and our thoughts are very much with them.
“Following an investigation by officers, Jabbar was found to have been driving excessively fast, some 80mph on a road with a 30mph speed limit. The loss of Harley’s life is a stark reminder of the consequences which speeding can have.“Drivers must obey speed limits and respect the safety of other road users. It is drivers who are responsible for their own actions and I would like to remind anyone tempted to exceed the speed limit that it is just not worth it and can have the severest of conclusions.”