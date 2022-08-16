Harley Smith: Shopkeeper who drove at 80mph in Laurieston streets and killed Grangemouth schoolboy jailed

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sami Ula Jabbar, 29, was speeding at almost 80mph in a 30mph zone when his Mercedes E400 hit 16 year-old cyclist Harley Smith.

The popular schoolboy tragically suffered a fatal head injury following the collision in Laurieston on November 6, 2020.

Shop owner Jabbar was on two bail orders at the time and already had a number of motoring convictions.

He was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lord Mulholland told him: "You drove at 80mph - a speed which is breath-taking.

"It was so dangerous that pedestrians signalled to you to slow down.

"If you had driven at a safe speed this tragedy would not have happened.

"Harley Smith would be alive today realising his full potential. It is clear he was a fine young man loved by many."

Jabbar showed no emotion as he was led to the cells.

But, a large group of Harley's family and friends - many in tears during the hearing - reacted angrily towards Jabbar.

There was a shout of "Murderer - look what you have done to us."

Someone else remarked: "I hope you rot. He was 16 year-old. You stole him."

Jabbar, of Jarvie Road, Redding, was also called "a rat" and "evil".

A previous hearing in Edinburgh was told how driving conditions that night were dark and foggy.

But, despite this, Jabbar drove his courtesy car Mercedes at high speed.

A couple were out walking their dogs when they spotted the car appearing to "tilt" at a roundabout.

Desperate attempts were made to get Jabbar to slow down.

Jabbar went on to go on the wrong side of the road as he navigated around a bus.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said driver Donald Conroy was on Polmont Road, Laurieston when he then clocked the speeding Mercedes.

The advocate depute went on: "He observed in his rear view mirror the car screeching to a halt.

"A person was propelled into the air to the height of what seemed like 'the top of a lamp-post'.

"What Mr Conroy saw was Jabbar colliding with Harley Smith, who was crossing the road.

"Jabbar drove towards the area at a speed estimated to be around 80mph."

St Mungo’s High pupil Harley had been there having earlier left his home in Grangemouth to meet friends.

Jabbar later told police he had been in the car with two others and a cyclist wearing all black "came out of nowhere".

He added: "I never seen him and then … boom. He came right on top of the windscreen."

Tony Lenehan, defending, today said: "There is no sentence that can be imposed which will undo the loss suffered.

"This is a man who appreciates the harm that he has done."

Lord Mulholland said victim impact statements from Harley's relatives were "heart-wrenching".