Hallglen offender's work hours failure adds up to prison sentence

Bradley McCann (34) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sherifff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing his partner fear and alarm – sending her unwanted text messages containing abusive remarks and threats of violence.

He committed the offences between December 3 and December 15, 2017.

The court heard McCann, 24 Tanera Court, Hallglen, had been unable to complete his unpaid work.

Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked McCann’s community payback order and sentenced him to six months in prison.

