Transgender offender caught with blade in Polmont YOI

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Anderson (22) had pleaded guilty to possession of the craft knife on March 1, 2020 and assaulting the prison officer by spitting on him on March 2, 2020 in Polmont YOI.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had come into prison with the item concealed in his trainer. He removed his trainers and they were examined.

"A craft blade was found under the sole. The rust on the blade and the show suggests it may have been there for a while.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderson was caught with a blade and then spat on a prison officer at Polmont YOI

A day after that a prison officer responded to a disturbance at Anderson’s cell and had to force open the door.

When he did so, Anderson spat at the officer, striking him on the head and face.

The court heard Anderson, who is going through a female to male gender transition process, had been subjected to bullying from other inmates and on the day in

question two such inmates had been calling him names and he was trying to discourage them.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I don’t think spitting at a bully would put them off – it might exacerbate the problem.”

It was stated the knife Anderson was carrying was not something he used to harm others.

Sheriff Livingston placed Anderson, who lives in Ayr, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition he be of good behaviour.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.