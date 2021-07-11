Hallglen offender's good behaviour wasted by her court no show
An offender was said to have been of good behaviour over a number of weeks but her failure to turn up to Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday put her in the bad books again.
Michelle Wallace (42), 1 Bissett Court, Hallglen, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threats and repeatedly kicking a door in Bissett Court, Hallglen on August 1 last year.
Not impressed by her failure to turn up, Sheriff Simon Collins QC granted a warrant for her arrest.