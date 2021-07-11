Hallglen offender's good behaviour wasted by her court no show

An offender was said to have been of good behaviour over a number of weeks but her failure to turn up to Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday put her in the bad books again.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 11:50 am

Michelle Wallace (42), 1 Bissett Court, Hallglen, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threats and repeatedly kicking a door in Bissett Court, Hallglen on August 1 last year.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk Sheriff Court hears curfew breaker had 'no funding' to attend court

Not impressed by her failure to turn up, Sheriff Simon Collins QC granted a warrant for her arrest.

Wallace failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V