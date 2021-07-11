Hallglen offender's good behaviour wasted by her court no show

Michelle Wallace (42), 1 Bissett Court, Hallglen, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threats and repeatedly kicking a door in Bissett Court, Hallglen on August 1 last year.

Not impressed by her failure to turn up, Sheriff Simon Collins QC granted a warrant for her arrest.

Wallace failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday

