Falkirk Sheriff Court hears curfew breaker had 'no funding' to attend court
Gary Stevenson (51) stated he had no cash to enable him to attend Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday but will probably be “given a lift” by police after his recent no show.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:09 pm
Stevenson had admitted breaching his curfew bail condition by being out of his house after 7pm in Chapelle Crescent, Tillicoultry on June 2.
Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, told the court Stevenson had “no funding” to travel from his Flat 2, 66 Lochend Road South, Edinburgh, home.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC ordered a warrant for Stevenson’s arrest.