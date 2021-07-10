Falkirk Sheriff Court hears curfew breaker had 'no funding' to attend court

Gary Stevenson (51) stated he had no cash to enable him to attend Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday but will probably be “given a lift” by police after his recent no show.

By Court Reporter
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:09 pm

Stevenson had admitted breaching his curfew bail condition by being out of his house after 7pm in Chapelle Crescent, Tillicoultry on June 2.

Read More

Read More
Bainsford woman pushed man out of his wheelchair onto the ground

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, told the court Stevenson had “no funding” to travel from his Flat 2, 66 Lochend Road South, Edinburgh, home.

Stevenson failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday

Sheriff Simon Collins QC ordered a warrant for Stevenson’s arrest.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V