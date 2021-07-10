Falkirk Sheriff Court hears curfew breaker had 'no funding' to attend court

Stevenson had admitted breaching his curfew bail condition by being out of his house after 7pm in Chapelle Crescent, Tillicoultry on June 2.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, told the court Stevenson had “no funding” to travel from his Flat 2, 66 Lochend Road South, Edinburgh, home.

Stevenson failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday

Sheriff Simon Collins QC ordered a warrant for Stevenson’s arrest.

