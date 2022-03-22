Hallglen offender warned to 'pack a bag' for prison if he fails order
Sean Donaldson (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering violent threats – at an address in Fairlie Street, Camelon on May 21 last year.
It was noted that the review of the community payback order he received for that offence was “not good”.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Donaldson had now moved away from the area and was looking to set up home with his partner – the “love of his life”.
Mr Hutchison said Donaldson had been drinking following the death of his uncle.
Sheriff Derek Livingston fixed another community payback order review for April 12.
He warned Donaldson, 15 Calder Place, Hallglen, he faced a prison sentence if he failed to comply with his order on this occasion.
Sheriff Livingston said: “If you miss an appointment you’d be as well to pack a bag – this is your last chance.”