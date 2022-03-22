Police called in to deal with Grangemouth domestic

The argument between Adam Walton (24) and his partner built up from shouting to actual walls being pounded and doors being banged.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Walton had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Moriston Court, Grangemouth, om October 2 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “It was 11.15am and the accused and ho partner were within the address. An argument between them became very heated and resulted in a neighbour becoming aware of the argument.

Police arrived to deal with Walton after an argument got out of hand

"The accused continued to shout at his partner which was overheard by the neighbour, who then called the police. They could hear the woman screaming and crying. Police attended and witnesses could hear more loud shouting from the accused and loud banging on walls and doors.

"Officers removed the accused from the address and his partner would not provide a statement to police.”

The court heart Walton’s partner had been uncooperative at the time of the incident.

It was stated Walton, who now lives at 49 Main Avenue, East Weems, Kirkcaldly, did not intend to have any contact with his former partner.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Walton on a supervised community payback order for a period of 18 months with the condition he attend for alcohol counselling and treatment. A review of the order was fixed for May 13.

