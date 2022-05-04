Grangemouth thug hurled violent and vile racist remarks outside pub

At an earlier court appearance it was stated was asked to leave the pub because he was not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and police officers attended to escort him from the premises.

A witness, who had been working at the pub, left the premises and McKie, who was hanging around outside drinking Buckfast, became abusive towards her, calling her a grass.

Another witness came out of the Ellwyn and McKie threatened him, saying he would bottle him and made racially offensive remarks towards him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKie behaved in a threatening manner outside the Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth

It was stated McKie had taken offence at being thrown out of the pub, but did not remember exactly why because he had too much to drink. In the meantime he went into the grocers next door to the pub and bought some more alcohol.

At the time McKie was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told to complete 150 hours unpaid work in that time. He was also banned from entering the Ellwyn for two years.

Last Thursday, McKie, 300 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, was warned by Sheriff Derek Livingstone he must do his unpaid work at a quicker rate than he has been doing it.