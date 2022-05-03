Son reports Stenhousemuir mum (63) for drink driving

Dorothy Forrest (63), who had supposedly been drinking heavily the night before, was driven back home after she showed up at her son’s house still under the influence.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dorothy Forrest (63) had admitted drink driving on the A876 near Falkirk on March 17. She gave a reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 9.30am and the accused attended at her son’s address for his birthday. She drove there and this was noted by her son, who could tell she was under the influence of alcohol.

Forrest appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"She was taken back home and her son then contacted the police. When they arrived at 10.50am the accused was not aware of the police officers’ presence and did appear to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “If this was the morning after the night before, it must have been some night before if she was still at that level of reading she gave at 10.50am.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “She felt she was fit enough to drive the short distance to her son’s house to wish him a happy birthday. She holds no ill will towards her son – it has brought things to a head.

"She has a number of issues which have resulted in her drinking and she knows she shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.”

The court heard Forrest owned the car she was driving – having paid £5000 for it on her credit card.

Mr Aitken said: “She intends to sell the vehicle immediately. To simply forfeit the vehicle would be excessive.”