Grangemouth thug asked support worker if she was a 'racist Nazi'

Mathew Anderson (23), who also lashed out at police when he was taken into custody on another occasion, asked officers if it was bad to call someone a fascist when they traced him and talked to him about his behaviour towards the support worker.

Anderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon and resisting police officers at Falkirk Police Station on January 5 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour in Dorrator Road, Camelon, on March 4, 2021 and at an address in Sir William Wallace Court, Larbert on February 2 this year.

Anderson resisted officers in the cells of Falkirk Police Station

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 5.45pm and a support worker for Step Up based in Falkirk attended at the address to check up on a vulnerable individual within. She noted the accused was also within the address and asked him to leave.

"He became aggressive and started to shout. The support worker then returned to her vehicle and asked one of her colleagues to attend, then went back in to the house.

"The accused was in close proximity to the support worker, saying ‘Who are you? The Gestapo?’ and ‘Are you the military police? Are you a Nazi? Are you a racist Nazi?”

Anderson left and police were called.

When officers traced him, he asked them: “Is calling someone a fascist a bad thing nowadays?”

On another occasion Anderson turned his attention to police officers when he was taken into custody for breaching his curfew.

“It was 2am when police were conducting an inquiry into a theft by house breaking. They were approached by the accused, who said he had seen an individually acing suspiciously.

“Checks were carried out on the accused and officers found he had a bail condition to be in his home between 7pm and 7am.”

Things went from bad to worse when Anderson was taken to Falkirk Police Station.

"It was 5.30am,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Officers became aware the accused was covering the camera within his cell with toilet rolls in an effort to prevent the camera from filming him.

"Officers attended at the cell where the accused stuggled with them and lashed out at them.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has been in an out of custody for the last two years. When he is out he is drinking and taking Valium. He struggles when he is out in the community.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I particularly object to you having a go at care workers who are trying to help vulnerable people.”