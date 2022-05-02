Langlees offender pinched 18 cans of deodorant

Smith also admitted possession of class A drug heroin with intent to supply to others in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on April 5, 2019 and possession of heroin and behaving in a threatening manner in Main Street, Camelon on October 14, 2021.

The court heard the street value of the 0.5 grams of heroin Smith was planning to sell was £25.

Smith’s most recent offence was theft of food from the Co-op, Carron Centre, Bainsford on January 14 this year.

Smith appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.30am when police were made aware of a possible drug deal. They stopped the accused and he began shouting and swearing at them.”

On one of his drugs offences Smith stated he was dealing because he “owed folk money”.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Smith’s best friend had died and he had “climbed into a bottle”, seeking solace in alcohol.

"He knows he can do better,” added Mr Biggam.

Addressing Smith, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Giving you orders in the community is just a waste of resources because you don’t do them. I’m not prepared to waste more resources by giving you another order you won’t adhere to."