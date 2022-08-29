Grangemouth thief's violent actions caught on CCTV

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few months after his assault was caught on camera, Forbes Johnston, 37, was then seen on another CCTV system using someone else’s bank card to pay for goods.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Johnston had admitted an assault – kicking a door so it struck a woman on the body – at the Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on April 20, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, including stealing alcohol from Spar stores in Central Avenue and Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on April 17, 2020.

Johnston kicked a door at the Spar store in Charlotted Dundas Court, Grangemouth which then struck a member of staff

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnston, 56 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, also pleaded guilty to obtain goods totalling £29.48 by fraud after he found a bank card at Asda in Grangemouth and failed to report it.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused kicked a door and this has struck the complainer, a member of staff. The incident was captured on CCTV – the accused can be seen to kick the door with a great deal of force, resulting in the complainer being struck by the door."

A few months after that incident Johnston’s criminal activities were once again captured on CCTV footage.

"The complainer was the owner of a Revolut bank card,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “And he gets notifications on his phone whenever a transaction is made. At 5pm he attempted to make a payment and struggled to find his back card.

"Later in the evening a notification appeared on his mobile phone stating his bank card had been used to purchase something worth £21.49. He cancelled the card and reported it to police.

"CCTV was reviewed and the accused could be seen using the card.”