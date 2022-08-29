Larbert offender attacked her mum and then police
Gillian Hunter (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting her mother – pushing her and causing her to fall to the ground – and threatening behaviour at an address in Ronald Crescent, Larbert on July 30 last year.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:15 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:34 pm
She also admitted assaulting two police officers at Falkirk Police Station on the same date.
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Hunter, 33 Dundarroch Street, Larbert, appeared to be making “positive strides” and deferred sentence until November 23 for her to be of good behaviour.